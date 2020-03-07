5 boys charged in brutal gang attack on girl in New York

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York -- Police have charged five teenage boys in connection with a brutal gang assault and robbery caught on camera.

The NYPD tells Eyewitness News that the five boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, turned themselves in.

All five were charged as minors with robbery and assault. Their fate will be decided in family court.

Disturbing video showed a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl. They punched and kicked her repeatedly until she was unconscious.

The video also showed one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.

The girl was taken to a hospital for bruising and trauma. She is expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityattackrobberyabc7ny instagram
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended church in Houston
Long lines at Costco as coronavirus fears continue
New Astros autograph signing policies at spring training
Houston COVID-19 cases linked to Egyptian river cruise
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Cuomo declares emergency in NY as COVID-19 cases hit 76
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Show More
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Man breaks into downtown hotel, prompting evacuations
3 Texas men killed in Georgia plane crash identified
Girl regains vision after losing it from flu complications
Man found shot to death inside car in Greenspoint
More TOP STORIES News