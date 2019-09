WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Wharton Police Department reported a five-alarm fire in the downtown square area early Wednesday morning.They are working to put out flames at the Wharton Journal Spectator and Law Office of Ken Lipscombe.They say Wharton firefighters are working with firefighters from Hungerford, Boiling, El Campo and East Bernard.Photos from the scene show massive flames shooting from the roof of the building.