Convicted murderer accused of trying to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A convicted murderer was arrested last week for trying to meet a girl, who he believed was 14 years old, for sex, authorities say.According to the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office, 47-year-old Timothy Jay Ross has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.He was previously convicted of murder in Michigan, deputies said.Investigators said Ross responded to an online ad Thursday placed by an undercover deputy who was posing as the teen. Ross then drove from his home in Angleton for what he believed was going to be a meet-up with the teen, but was quickly arrested at an undisclosed location without incident.Investigators said Ross has worked as a truck driver and traveled across the country.They're asking anyone who may recognize him or have information on children he may have preyed upon in the past to contact (713) 755-7628.