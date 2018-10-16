Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $667M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $667 million - the game's largest drawing ever - ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.012 billion combined is up for grabs.The Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET tonight.The only other lottery drawings to ever surpass it were a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016 and another Powerball drawing of $758.7 million in 2017.As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $380 million before taxes.The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.