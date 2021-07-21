marijuana

About 400 pounds of marijuana found on raft near Brownsville, Coast Guard says

About 400 pounds of marijuana found on raft, Coast Guard says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- About 400 pounds of marijuana were seized from a raft near Brownsville, Texas, early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crews got a report from Customs and Border Protection around 4 a.m. saying people in a raft were trying to cross the Brownsville Shipping Channel.



Coast Guard crews tracked down the raft where five people were found, each carrying a bundle of marijuana. It turned out to be about 400 pounds of product.

"This seizure is a prime example of the interagency cooperation which exists between Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to prevent narcotics from reaching the U.S.," said Cynthia Taylor with Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. "We take tremendous pride in combating the ongoing drug trafficking trade along our borders."

The Coast Guard sent the five people and the bundles of marijuana to their station in South Padre Island, then transferred them to customs officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

