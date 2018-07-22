A circus performer is recovering in the hospital after he was shot out of a cannon.A video of the performance shows when the 40-year-old man known as "Bullet Man" is shot out of the cannon and flies completely over the safety net, slamming hard onto the ground below.The incident happened during a performance in Santiago, Chile.Officials say "Bullet Man" broke his jaw and both his legs, but is still alive.The cannon operator reportedly told authorities he accidentally added too much pressure.