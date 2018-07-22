40-year-old circus performer recovering after slamming cannon stunt

A man is recovering after his cannon stunt performance went wrong. (KTRK)

A circus performer is recovering in the hospital after he was shot out of a cannon.

A video of the performance shows when the 40-year-old man known as "Bullet Man" is shot out of the cannon and flies completely over the safety net, slamming hard onto the ground below.

The incident happened during a performance in Santiago, Chile.

Officials say "Bullet Man" broke his jaw and both his legs, but is still alive.

The cannon operator reportedly told authorities he accidentally added too much pressure.
