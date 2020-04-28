4-year-old boy with special needs dies after being found face down in bathtub

By
A 4-year-old boy with special needs has died after being found face down in a bathtub in northwest Harris County.

Emergency crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Fountain Bleau near Boudreaux Estates.

CPR was started on the child, who was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say it's not clear who found him or called 911, but they call the incident 'suspicious.' They did not elaborate on what that means.





This was the second drowning of a child within the last 12 hours in the county.
In a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.

According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.

