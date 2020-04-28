4-year-old boy with special needs dies after being found face down in bathtub

Emergency crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Fountain Bleau near Boudreaux Estates.
CPR was started on the child, who was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators say it's not clear who found him or called 911, but they call the incident 'suspicious.' They did not elaborate on what that means.
Homicide investigators are at a home in the 25900 block of Fountaine Bleau dr. A 4 year old boy was found face down in a bath tub. The toddler was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital. He was pronounced deceased a short while later #HouNews— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 28, 2020
Those are deputies standing in the front doorway of this #Tomball home, where 4yo boy was found facedown in a bathtub at 2am. He drowned. HCSO expected to give us an update soon. #abc13 https://t.co/msvnxkXfu6 pic.twitter.com/zs7lMf5xZp— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 28, 2020
HCSO says the child who drowned was special needs. Unclear what the circumstances were around the 2am bath. #abc13— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 28, 2020
This was the second drowning of a child within the last 12 hours in the county.
In a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.
According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.