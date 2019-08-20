4-year-old was inside home during southwest Houston home invasion, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old was inside a southwest Houston home when several men broke in during a home invasion, police say.It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at a home in the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive near Townwood.Police say three to four men forced their way in and shot a man inside before stealing several items.The man was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. The 4-year-old child was not injured and is with relatives.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police.