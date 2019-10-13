4-year-old falls into pond at temple worship center, nearly drowns: HCSO

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a temple where they say a 4-year-old child fell into a pond.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the child wandered away from her parents and fell into the pond at a temple located at 16720 Kuykendahl.



EMS responded to the scene and pulled the child out of the pond. Officials say the child was in the pond for about 10 to 15 minutes before she was found.

The child was transported by Life Flight to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondrowning
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowner arrested after 3 found shot to death in Liberty Co.
NY Deli is all about Astros despite name
Texans' big win in Kansas City made bigger with this stat
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
17-year-old who beat cancer twice returns to football field
Federal prison inmates escape and return with whiskey
2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex
Show More
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
Warmer and stormier on Monday
Red Cross to open more Imelda recovery centers
Woman known as 'serial stowaway' arrested again in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News