Police say a 4-year-old child may have witnessed his mother's killing in an apparent murder-suicide at a motel in west Houston.Authorities tell Eyewitness News they believe the child was in the room when it happened at the Red Roof Inn at 2960 W. Sam Houston Parkway.Officials say the boy went down to the lobby around 12:30 a.m. and told the hotel staff his mother had been shot by a man.A security guard went to the room on the third floor, and when he got no response, he opened the door to find the woman and a man both dead from gunshot wounds.Right now, police say this appears to be a murder-suicide.The boy was not injured, however he was transported to the hospital as a precaution since he was upset.According to police, this all started when officers received a report from the Marine Corps Police Department in California that one of their service members was saying disturbing and suicidal things online.When law enforcement in California realized he was in Houston, they contacted Houston police, who were told the man had a gun.Officers had been searching for the couple for several hours when they received the call from the motel overnight.Authorities believe the man and woman were in a relationship. It's not clear why he was in Houston or if the woman and child live here.