4-year-old boy dies after being found face down in bathtub in NW Harris County

Homicide investigators are at a home in the 25900 block of Fountaine Bleau dr. A 4 year old boy was found face down in a bath tub. The toddler was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital. He was pronounced deceased a short while later #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 28, 2020

A 4-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a bathtub in northwest Harris County.Emergency crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Fountain Bleau near Boudreaux Estates.CPR was started on the child, who was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Investigators say it's not clear who found him or called 911.This was the second drowning of a child within the last 12 hours in the county.In a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.