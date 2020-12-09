Video shows 4-year-old boy getting pulled to safety after falling into well in south Texas

🙌🏼 Gripping images of the rescue of a 4-yr-old boy in Garceño last night. The boy fell into a well hole. Kudos to our Mission firefighters 🚒 & all 1st responders who worked tirelessly for 6 hrs to chisel him out of the 8-inch wide pit. #ChristmasMiracle 🙏🏼👨🏽‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/QJ7RNSLkyT — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) December 9, 2020

MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense moment was captured on video as rescue workers rushed to save a four-year-old boy who fell down a well.According to a tweet posted on the city's Twitter account on Wednesday, the boy fell into a well near Mission, Texas.The rescue took six hours, according to the tweet."[The] pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter," read the tweet. "It's a Christmas miracle!"The video shows several rescue workers pulling the boy out of the well.It's unclear how the boy fell. Details on the extent of his injuries were not immediately released.