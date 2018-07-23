The investigation continues into an incident in which a young child died and his brother was hospitalized after police say they were pulled from a hot car.Police responded to an apartment complex in West Haven on Treat Street around 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of an injured person.Authorities say the children and their father, who called 911, were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and his 2-year-old brother was being treated.Police have not identified the boys or their father as detectives investigate.They're asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact detectives.