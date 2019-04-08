4 teens in custody after alleged crime spree in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four juvenile robbery suspects are in custody after a crime spree that ended with a police chase in southwest Houston.



Police say it all started with the four armed teenagers carjacking a pizza delivery driver at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. According to authorities, a friend of the driver went looking for his friend's missing silver Impala when the suspects fired shots at him.

Around 3:30 a.m., police say the suspects then carjacked a second vehicle, a red Toyota truck, from two people.

Police found the silver Impala and red Toyota driving together when a chase ensued.

The Impala fled, but lost control and hit a curb. Two suspects were then taken into custody.

Another officer followed the red Toyota. The truck stopped and two suspects were taken into custody at Maple Street and Renwick Drive.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chaserobberyjuvenile crimeshootingcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News