4 teens in custody after alleged crime spree in southwest Houston

Midwest officers assisted by Westside, South Gessner and TX DPS just took four juvenile robbery suspects in custody. Suspects robbed a pizza guy, shot at a male and carjacked a couple. Suspects taken into custody after a pursuit. 202 pic.twitter.com/4TV27Hahud — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four juvenile robbery suspects are in custody after a crime spree that ended with a police chase in southwest Houston.Police say it all started with the four armed teenagers carjacking a pizza delivery driver at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. According to authorities, a friend of the driver went looking for his friend's missing silver Impala when the suspects fired shots at him.Around 3:30 a.m., police say the suspects then carjacked a second vehicle, a red Toyota truck, from two people.Police found the silver Impala and red Toyota driving together when a chase ensued.The Impala fled, but lost control and hit a curb. Two suspects were then taken into custody.Another officer followed the red Toyota. The truck stopped and two suspects were taken into custody at Maple Street and Renwick Drive.