4 teens in custody after alleged crime spree in southwest Houston

Midwest officers assisted by Westside, South Gessner and TX DPS just took four juvenile robbery suspects in custody. Suspects robbed a pizza guy, shot at a male and carjacked a couple. Suspects taken into custody after a pursuit. 202 pic.twitter.com/4TV27Hahud— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 8, 2019
Police say it all started with the four armed teenagers carjacking a pizza delivery driver at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. According to authorities, a friend of the driver went looking for his friend's missing silver Impala when the suspects fired shots at him.
Around 3:30 a.m., police say the suspects then carjacked a second vehicle, a red Toyota truck, from two people.
Police found the silver Impala and red Toyota driving together when a chase ensued.
The Impala fled, but lost control and hit a curb. Two suspects were then taken into custody.
Another officer followed the red Toyota. The truck stopped and two suspects were taken into custody at Maple Street and Renwick Drive.
Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.