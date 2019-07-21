4 suspects identified in Galveston Holiday Inn car burglary ring: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four suspects have been identified after the Galveston Police Department says they participated in a burglary at a Holiday Inn.An off-duty police officer responded to the scene first at 5002 Seawall, causing the suspects to attempt to escape.As more officers began to pursue the vehicle, the suspects were detained.Authorities say 14 vehicles in total were invaded.The vehicle that the suspects attempted to flee the scene in contained stolen firearms, narcotics and more.Isaiah Melendez, 19, of Houston; Porcha Sweeney, 23, of Katy; Darrick Carriere, 18, of Houston and Elizabeth McCook, 18, of Missouri City have been identified as the suspects.All have been charged with two counts of theft of a firearm with a bond of $60,000 per count.They are being held at the Galveston County Jail.