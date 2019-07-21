4 suspects identified in Galveston Holiday Inn car burglary ring: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four suspects have been identified after the Galveston Police Department says they participated in a burglary at a Holiday Inn.

An off-duty police officer responded to the scene first at 5002 Seawall, causing the suspects to attempt to escape.

As more officers began to pursue the vehicle, the suspects were detained.

Authorities say 14 vehicles in total were invaded.

The vehicle that the suspects attempted to flee the scene in contained stolen firearms, narcotics and more.

Isaiah Melendez, 19, of Houston; Porcha Sweeney, 23, of Katy; Darrick Carriere, 18, of Houston and Elizabeth McCook, 18, of Missouri City have been identified as the suspects.

All have been charged with two counts of theft of a firearm with a bond of $60,000 per count.

They are being held at the Galveston County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestoncrimeburglaryarrest
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News