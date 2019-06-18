Toronto Raptors rally: 4 wounded, 3 arrested in shooting at celebration of NBA title

By ABC7.com staff
TORONTO, Canada -- Four people were shot and wounded and three people were arrested at the victory rally in Toronto celebrating the Raptors' NBA championship, police say.

Toronto police say none of the injuries were life-threatening. Two firearms were recovered and three people were in custody.

The shooting took place as the Raptors were celebrating the team's first-ever basketball title, following last week's finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

The shooting triggered a chaotic scene at the edge of the crowd as people ran from the gunfire, but the event itself continued. Several minor injuries were reported in the stampede.



During a speech from one of the team owners, the host of the rally interrupted the proceedings to alert the crowd to an emergency and asked for calm.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor John Tory, NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and other players were among those on stage at the time.

"I want to make sure everyone stays calm," said the host, sportscaster Matt Devlin. "This is serious. Everyone stay calm ... There is an emergency being dealt with."



Those on stage remained in place and speeches resumed shortly after.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people join together in Toronto to celebrate the Raptors' first-ever NBA championship.



Roughly 1.5 million people attended the downtown parade earlier in the day. The shooting happened at the later rally near the City Hall square, where tens of thousands of people had gathered.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestparadetoronto raptorsgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldcanadarally
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News