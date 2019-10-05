4 men, believed to be homeless, found dead in NYC's Chinatown

By MARC NATHANSON
NEW YORK CITY -- Four men, believed to be homeless, were found dead in New York City's Chinatown early Saturday morning, and police say they have a suspect in custody.

Police responding to reports of an assault at around 2 a.m. discovered a man in his 60s and another man, 49, both with head wounds, authorities said. The elder man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two hours later police were called to another crime scene about three blocks away, where three additional men were found dead.

A 24-year-old man who was in possession of a metal object was taken into custody, police said. The metal object was described a metal post or pipe.

NYPD officials said that all five victims appeared to be homeless.

Police reached out to other homeless people in the area following the incident, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
