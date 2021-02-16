Father and 3 children die in Sugar Land house fire, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is grieving after four people, including three children, died in a house fire in Sugar Land overnight.Officials with the Sugar Land Fire Department say a house fire call came in around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Vista Lakes near Edgewater.When firefighters arrived, they found fire shooting out of the front door and window of the home. They say the home was completely engulfed.Firefighters say three individuals died: a father and his three elementary-age children.Firefighters also treated the mother of the children and a neighbor for burns.Officials do not yet know what caused the fire. The Fort Bend Fire Marshal is investigating at the scene.