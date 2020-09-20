4 killed in plane crash near east Texas airport, FAA says

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were killed in a plane crash Sunday morning in Hilltop Lakes, Texas, which is located just northeast of College Station, according to FAA officials.

Investigators said a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu crashed shortly before 11 a.m near Hilltop Lakes Airport, killing everybody onboard.

The victims have yet to be identified. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into what may have caused the crash.

The plane is reportedly registered out of Lafayette with a tail number N236KM.
