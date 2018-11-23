EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4745295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene of a deadly crash in southeast Houston.

One person was killed and three others were injured after crashing in a stolen car on the Gulf Freeway feeder southbound at Scarsdale in southeast Houston, police say.The feeder road and the exit ramp are closed.Authorities tell Eyewitness News the car, a white Hyundai Elantra, was the same one reported stolen after an armed carjacking around Navigation 45 minutes before the crash.However, officials are not sure if the victims in the crash are the ones who took the car.A passerby called Houston police after seeing the vehicle smashed along the Gulf Freeway feeder road.Police say the car was speeding as it exited the freeway southbound onto Scarsdale.The vehicle hit a street sign, then slammed into a pole in front of the AutoNation car lot. It also crashed into a parked car with such force that it spun the parked car completely around.The car snapped a pole and stopped after hitting a second large pole.The front passenger was killed. A back passenger was flown to the hospital. The two others are being interviewed by police.The stolen vehicle was not being chased by HPD at the time of the crash.The people involved are possibly teenagers.Police are working to confirm their ages.The district attorney is also on the scene. There's no word on any charges the driver or passengers may face.