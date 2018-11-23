1 killed and 3 injured after crashing in stolen car along Gulf Fwy feeder

EMBED </>More Videos

Police tell us that four people in the car were traveling at a high rate of speed as they were exiting the Gulf Freeway southbound onto Scarsdale.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was killed and three others were injured after crashing in a stolen car on the Gulf Freeway feeder southbound at Scarsdale in southeast Houston, police say.

The feeder road and the exit ramp are closed.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News the car, a white Hyundai Elantra, was the same one reported stolen after an armed carjacking around Navigation 45 minutes before the crash.

However, officials are not sure if the victims in the crash are the ones who took the car.

A passerby called Houston police after seeing the vehicle smashed along the Gulf Freeway feeder road.

Police say the car was speeding as it exited the freeway southbound onto Scarsdale.

The vehicle hit a street sign, then slammed into a pole in front of the AutoNation car lot. It also crashed into a parked car with such force that it spun the parked car completely around.

The car snapped a pole and stopped after hitting a second large pole.
The front passenger was killed. A back passenger was flown to the hospital. The two others are being interviewed by police.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene of a deadly crash in southeast Houston.



The stolen vehicle was not being chased by HPD at the time of the crash.

The people involved are possibly teenagers.

Police are working to confirm their ages.

The district attorney is also on the scene. There's no word on any charges the driver or passengers may face.

Live traffic map
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashtrafficspeedingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Naked man dies after terrorizing Whataburger in SW Houston
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
1 teen dead, 2 hurt in mall shooting prior to Black Friday
'Pancho Claus' keeps tradition alive despite health scares
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
First female black pilot in Texas still making history
Florida woman drops baby while running through traffic
Family thankful to survive fire that destroyed Texas City home
Show More
Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, inside own home
Generous business steps up for landscaper who lost truck
Digital Deal of the Day
Volunteerism becomes family affair at Houston 'Superfeast'
Woman survives after men rape, stab and try to drown her: Police
More News