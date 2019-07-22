4 Houston celebrities land on rich list of world's highest-paid entertainers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston has been landing on so many 'best-of' lists lately, it's starting to become commonplace. One recent report of Houston bragging rights comes courtesy of Forbes, which has released its annual ranking of top-grossing worldwide entertainers for 2019 and finds four celebs who either live in or are from Houston on the list.

Here are the lucky and loaded four who are the sole Texans on the Forbes Celebrity 100.

Beyoncé
Queen Bey actually ties with her hubby, Jay-Z, at No. 20 - Forbes estimates she earned a cool $81 million. Beyoncé's and Jay-Z's On the Run tour was a cash cow, earning $5 million a night for a total of more than $250 million. In April, Beyoncé launched a partnership with Adidas to relaunch her activewear line, Ivy Park-meaning even more green for the Ivy queen.

RELATED: BEYONCÉ
EMBED More News Videos

Sometimes it takes a little secrecy to make on-screen magic.



Travis Scott

The H-Town rapper and unabashed Astrodome fanboy comes in at No. 39, with $58 million in earnings. Scott's Astroworld debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart, and his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here supporting tour (which boasted a Ferris wheel and working roller coaster) grossed more than $65 million.

RELATED: TRAVIS SCOTT
EMBED More News Videos

The rapper rolled out limited edition boxes of Reese's Puffs Cereal, which features artwork from his 'Cactus Jack' album on the cover.



For more on this story, please visit CultureMap.com
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News