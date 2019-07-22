4 Houston celebrities land on rich list of world's highest-paid entertainers

Here are the lucky and loaded four who are the sole Texans on the Forbes Celebrity 100.
Beyoncé
Queen Bey actually ties with her hubby, Jay-Z, at No. 20 - Forbes estimates she earned a cool $81 million. Beyoncé's and Jay-Z's On the Run tour was a cash cow, earning $5 million a night for a total of more than $250 million. In April, Beyoncé launched a partnership with Adidas to relaunch her activewear line, Ivy Park-meaning even more green for the Ivy queen.
RELATED: BEYONCÉ
Travis Scott
The H-Town rapper and unabashed Astrodome fanboy comes in at No. 39, with $58 million in earnings. Scott's Astroworld debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart, and his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here supporting tour (which boasted a Ferris wheel and working roller coaster) grossed more than $65 million.
RELATED: TRAVIS SCOTT
For more on this story, please visit CultureMap.com