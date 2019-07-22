4 Houston celebrities land on rich list of world's highest-paid entertainers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5404036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sometimes it takes a little secrecy to make on-screen magic.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston has been landing on so many 'best-of' lists lately, it's starting to become commonplace. One recent report of Houston bragging rights comes courtesy of Forbes, which has released its annual ranking of top-grossing worldwide entertainers for 2019 and finds four celebs who either live in or are from Houston on the list.Here are the lucky and loaded four who are the sole Texans on the Forbes Celebrity 100.Queen Bey actually ties with her hubby, Jay-Z, at No. 20 - Forbes estimates she earned a cool $81 million. Beyoncé's and Jay-Z's On the Run tour was a cash cow, earning $5 million a night for a total of more than $250 million. In April, Beyoncé launched a partnership with Adidas to relaunch her activewear line, Ivy Park-meaning even more green for the Ivy queen.The H-Town rapper and unabashed Astrodome fanboy comes in at No. 39, with $58 million in earnings. Scott's Astroworld debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart, and his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here supporting tour (which boasted a Ferris wheel and working roller coaster) grossed more than $65 million.For more on this story, please visit