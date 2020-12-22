Portable generator may have led to 4 being hospitalized, including 3-year-old

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people, including a 3-year-old boy, have been hospitalized due to what officials are calling an inhalation emergency in northwest Harris County.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 17000 block of Cairnless on Tuesday. One of the patients was listed in critical condition. The other three were described as serious but stable, including the young boy.



Crews found a portable generator in use without proper ventilation in the garage of the home. They believe that was what caused the residents in the home to fall ill.



"Never run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas," the fire department wrote.

