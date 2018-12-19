4 high school wrestlers arrested in alleged brutal hazing incident

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Four juveniles have been charged in connection to a hazing incident involving a wrestling team.

The Salem County Prosecutor's Office says the four juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and related offenses.

The incident involved the Arthur P. Schalick High School Wrestling Team.

According to investigators, several juveniles allegedly stripped the victim in a shower area of the school, restrained the victim and threatened to assault the victim with a broomstick.

"Exercising an abundance of caution to protect the rights of the victim, the rights of the juveniles involved and the sanctity of this investigation, I cannot make any other comments nor can I answer any questions at this time. We must remember, as in all cases where charges are filed, these juveniles are considered innocent unless and until adjudicated delinquent in a court of law," Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan said in a statement.

Earlier, the Pittsgrove Township School District said administrators were working with law enforcement.

The district assured parents that internal action has already been taken, and no students are currently at risk.

The New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate.
