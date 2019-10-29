4 found dead inside Deer Park home

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after three children and one adult were found dead inside a Deer Park home.

Police were called to the home in the 1400 block of New Orleans Street around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say all four people were found with gunshot wounds. The identity of the children and adult were not immediately released.

No one is in custody at this time.

Investigators are working to determine how the four people died.
