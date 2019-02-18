3 children, 1 woman found dead after possible murder-suicide

The sheriff described the scene to a local news outlet as quote "horrific."

KENT COUNTY, Michigan (KTRK) --
The Kent County sheriff's department says four people were found dead inside a home on Monday.

Authorities do not believe a suspect is at-large and they are investigating this incident as a possible murder-suicide, which left three children and one woman dead.

Sheriff LaJoye-Young described the scene to a local news outlet as "horrific."

The sheriff's office tweeted they believe there is no active threat to the community.
