KCSO Sheriff LaJoye-Young addresses the media regarding an active investigation on 19 mile Road. We can confirm 4 casualties however we do not believe there is an active threat to community safety. pic.twitter.com/HdcxtNyI6n — Kent County Sheriff (@KentSheriff) February 18, 2019

The Kent County sheriff's department says four people were found dead inside a home on Monday.Authorities do not believe a suspect is at-large and they are investigating this incident as a possible murder-suicide, which left three children and one woman dead.Sheriff LaJoye-Young described the scene to a local news outlet as "horrific."The sheriff's office tweeted they believe there is no active threat to the community.