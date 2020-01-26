4 different shootings across Houston injured 3, killed 1, police say

Officers arriving at a shooting at 5100 Wylie St. One victim transported to LBJ. Possible barricaded suspect at the location. HPD Weekend Commander is enroute. CC10 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police took to Twitter to share information about four shootings that happened Saturday, one of which was deadly.HPD said officers were working on the northeast side in the 5100 block of Wylie Street where one shooting happened.The victim in this incident was transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital in an unknown condition.Another shooting led police to west Harris County in the 11500 block of Briar Forest Drive. One victim was quickly transported to the hospital. The victim's condition also remains unknown.Officers also investigated a shooting that took place at 3500 Chimira Lane in South Houston. An innocent bystander was transported to the hospital.Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was shot near Little York at Easter Street. Officials attempted to perform CPR, however, the victim died after being transported to the hospital. The suspect drove off, according to police.