NW Harris Co. car theft suspects detained after allegedly injuring woman in crash during chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say four auto theft suspects who led them in a chase in northwest Harris County are in custody after they crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman inside.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, deputy constables were called to the area of Veterans Memorial and Fountain Head late Tuesday morning on reports of a vehicle being stolen from a driveway.

Deputy constables attempted to stop the vehicle, but instead it sped off.

Authorities went after the suspect vehicle, which struck another bystander vehicle during the pursuit. A woman inside the stricken vehicle was injured from the crash and taken to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, deputy constables detained three suspects inside the vehicle. A fourth suspect was taken into custody in the area of Stuebner Airline and Brightwood during a search.

