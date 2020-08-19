4 people dead in 7 shootings, stabbings overnight in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a violent night across Houston and Harris County where officers responded to six shootings and one deadly stabbing between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Four people were killed and at least four were injured in the incidents that don't appear to be related.

Broadway Street

Houston police responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. on Broadway Street near Bellfort in southeast Houston.

Officers discovered an adult male deceased in an apartment courtyard from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Residents reportedly heard several gunshots before calling police.



Pincay Woods Drive

A man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 6000 block of Pincay Woods drive in the Inwood North subdivision around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say they found a white, two-door Kia sedan stopped in the roadway with a Black male behind the wheel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this point, we are canvassing the neighborhood to see if we can locate any witnesses," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "We have found a couple of witnesses that have reported hearing multiple gunshots shortly before the car was discovered."



Little York Road

Houston police say a gunman shot a pregnant woman during a robbery at a Jack in the Box in northeast Houston.

Around 9:30 p.m., the pregnant woman was getting the suspect's food at the restaurant on Little York near Aldine Westfield.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded money. Police say the woman tried to run away, but was shot in the backside.

The suspect got away in an unknown vehicle.

Police say the woman and her baby are expected to survive.



Helmers Street

Around 9:45 p.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to Helmers Street near Pennington in north Houston after someone saw a car crashed in a ditch with a man inside.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the man had been shot and was dead on arrival.

"We also we're having a hard time finding witnesses, so we're going to need some help with this one," Lt. Willkens said. "If anybody knows anything about what might have occurred out there they need to call homicide division."



Antoine Drive

Around 10:30 p.m., Houston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Antoine Drive near Tidwell.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station. Officers say he was bloody from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man is expected to survive.

HPD also found another man at an apartment complex nearby where they say he ran and was shot in the arm.

"There is a lot of gang activity in the area, so that's what we assume what happened here," Lt. R. Willkens said.

It is unclear how many shots were fired, but police say there were many shell casings.

Police say both men are expected to survive.



Crestwood Drive

Houston police say a man was shot on Crestwood Drive near Memorial.

The man is expected to survive.



Dunlap Street

Around 1:30 a.m., HPD responded to a deadly stabbing in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street.

Police say a couple was having an argument at an apartment complex when the girlfriend brought a friend over to protect her.

When the boyfriend returned to the apartment, he stabbed the friend to death, according to HPD.

Police say the couple's five kids were at their grandparent's house at the time of the stabbing.

Officers say they located the knife used in the murder at the scene.

Investigators know who the suspect is and are actively searching for him.

