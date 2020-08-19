4 people dead in 7 shootings, stabbings overnight in Houston area

Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 8400 Broadway. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/4pD0TVvYqo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2020

HCSO homicide detectives on scene with @HCConstablePct1 at 6001 Pincay Oaks where a black male has been found dead in his car from a gunshot wound. The scene is active. If you have any information please contact HCSO Homicide @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/oUAvo29AHE — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) August 19, 2020

Shooting: 2218 Little York, one shot and transported to area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2020

Shooting/Homicide: 9200 Helmers. Male shot DOA in vehicle. Homicide Investigators enroute#hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2020

Shooting: 5600 Antoine: Prelim info: Male shot in the leg. Transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2020

Shooting: 7711 Crestwood Dr, one shot in stable condition. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2020

Stabbing/Homicide: 12800 Dunlap. Prelim info: male stabbed to death. Homicide Investigators enroute #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a violent night across Houston and Harris County where officers responded to six shootings and one deadly stabbing between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.Four people were killed and at least four were injured in the incidents that don't appear to be related.Houston police responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. on Broadway Street near Bellfort in southeast Houston.Officers discovered an adult male deceased in an apartment courtyard from an apparent gunshot wound.Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.Residents reportedly heard several gunshots before calling police.A man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in Harris County.Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 6000 block of Pincay Woods drive in the Inwood North subdivision around 9:30 p.m.Deputies say they found a white, two-door Kia sedan stopped in the roadway with a Black male behind the wheel.The man was pronounced dead at the scene."At this point, we are canvassing the neighborhood to see if we can locate any witnesses," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "We have found a couple of witnesses that have reported hearing multiple gunshots shortly before the car was discovered."Houston police say a gunman shot a pregnant woman during a robbery at a Jack in the Box in northeast Houston.Around 9:30 p.m., the pregnant woman was getting the suspect's food at the restaurant on Little York near Aldine Westfield.The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded money. Police say the woman tried to run away, but was shot in the backside.The suspect got away in an unknown vehicle.Police say the woman and her baby are expected to survive.Around 9:45 p.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to Helmers Street near Pennington in north Houston after someone saw a car crashed in a ditch with a man inside.Upon arrival, officials discovered the man had been shot and was dead on arrival."We also we're having a hard time finding witnesses, so we're going to need some help with this one," Lt. Willkens said. "If anybody knows anything about what might have occurred out there they need to call homicide division."Around 10:30 p.m., Houston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Antoine Drive near Tidwell.When officers arrived, they found one adult male in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station. Officers say he was bloody from a gunshot wound.Police say the man is expected to survive.HPD also found another man at an apartment complex nearby where they say he ran and was shot in the arm."There is a lot of gang activity in the area, so that's what we assume what happened here," Lt. R. Willkens said.It is unclear how many shots were fired, but police say there were many shell casings.Police say both men are expected to survive.Houston police say a man was shot on Crestwood Drive near Memorial.The man is expected to survive.Around 1:30 a.m., HPD responded to a deadly stabbing in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street.Police say a couple was having an argument at an apartment complex when the girlfriend brought a friend over to protect her.When the boyfriend returned to the apartment, he stabbed the friend to death, according to HPD.Police say the couple's five kids were at their grandparent's house at the time of the stabbing.Officers say they located the knife used in the murder at the scene.Investigators know who the suspect is and are actively searching for him.