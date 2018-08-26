The suspect, described only as a white male, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the source added. Jacksonville County Sheriff Mike Williams said authorities are still working to determine the suspect's identity.
The sheriff's office added that "many" victims have been transported for medical treatment after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront complex along the St. Johns River.
Local hospitals said they received nine patients in connection with the shooting: Memorial Hospital said it had received three patients, all of whom are stable. UF Health Jacksonville received an additional six patients; one in serious and five in good condition, all ranging in age from 20 to 35.
Video game company Electronic Arts tweeted that the shooting took place at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition. GLHF Game Bar, a bar in Jacksonville Landing, had posted on its Facebook page that it was holding a Madden tournament Sunday afternoon. All staff members are safe, the bar's management said.
We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage.— Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018
A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over a game. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.
Videos posted to social media show what sounds like gunfire ringing out as competitors play video games.
Multiple members of the online gaming community stopped playing on the live-streaming service Twitch to react to reports of the shooting. "I'm not playing right now. This is too upsetting," gamer WalkerCLE said.
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene, and the FBI's Jacksonville field office is assisting in the investigation. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also offered state resources to assist in the investigation.
Pres. Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and has spoken with
I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018
Have confirmed @FBI & @ATFHQ are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018