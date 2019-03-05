4 charged with kidnapping 3-year-old outside Friendswood day care

Four suspects were charged with kidnapping after they allegedly attacked a grandfather and took his 3-year-old grandchild.

Friendswood police arrested Chantay Solano Saldana, 22; Yahaira Arali Cornejo, 19; David Escobar, 19; and Alexandro Solano, 19, in connection with the kidnapping. One of the suspects is the child's biological mother, but police haven't indicated whether it was Cornejo or Saldana.

Police say the suspects waited for the grandfather in the parking lot of a day care in the 1600 block of Friendswood Lakes Blvd.

According to authorities, the grandfather was physically assaulted and the child was "ripped from his arms." The suspects then fled the parking lot in a Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep and the suspects inside were later found at Sunset and West Shadowbend. The child was found and returned home safely.

All four suspects had bonds set at $5,000 each.
