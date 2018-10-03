RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspects in violent robbery

Authorities announce arrests in serial robbery investigation

Four suspects involved in as many as 30 robberies and at least two sexual assaults have been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.LaCharles Craige, 18; Trenton Jackson, 21; Cameron Lucas, 17; and Marquis Clark, 21, are all charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.Craige is also charged with aggravated assault. Jackson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Officials say the men terrorized customers and workers during their crime spree from June 21 - Aug. 23. The robberies were committed across Houston, Missouri City, Pasadena, Sugar Land and Montgomery County.Police tell Eyewitness News that in each case the suspects were armed with handguns and semi-automatic rifles, demanded cash and property from the victims and threatened to harm them.One of the men, Craige, is the suspect in a sexual assault that happened on Aug. 23 at the Exotic Adult Superstore off the Eastex Freeway.In that incident, authorities say he raped an employee.Authorities were able to catch Craige, linking him to the three other suspects."No one should be subjected to sexual assault under any circumstances. But think about it, at a business trying to make a living and a group of thugs come in and sexually assault you. They're cowards. It was extremely violent, extremely scary, extremely terrorizing," said HPD Chief Art Acevedo.The victims of sexual assault have been so traumatized, they're currently seeking help for what they went through.In another incident on Aug. 14, the armed suspects stormed an Exxon gas station at Collingsworth Street and the Eastex Freeway.Two customers were robbed."I look up at the guy. I made eye contact and I just was like, 'Lord, don't nothing happen to nobody in this store. I feel violated. I felt violated. It's something that I could never get out of my head," one of the victims said at the time.Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. If you have additional information about the cases, you're urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.