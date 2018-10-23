4 Americans with bachelor party killed in Costa Rica rafting accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Four American tourists and a Costa Rican guide were killed in a weekend rafting accident in the Central American country, authorities said Sunday.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (KTRK) --
Four American tourists and a Costa Rican guide were killed in a weekend rafting accident in the Central American country, authorities said Sunday.

Three rafts flipped on the Naranjo river Saturday around 3 p.m. and the five victims were carried away downstream, according to the Judicial Investigation Department.

Other passengers managed to cling to the rafts and some were rescued by another guide in a kayak.

The Judicial Investigation Department identified those who died as Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Dennis.

The four were celebrating the bachelor party of their high school friend.

The local guide was Kevin Thompson Reid.

In total there were 14 tourists aboard the rafts and five guides.

Authorities said the river was swollen by rains and the National Emergency Commission maintained an alert in the area due to the possibility of flooding.

The Americans had arrived in Costa Rica Oct. 18 and had been renting a house in Playa Hermosa de Jaco, according to the government.

The Red Cross said via Facebook that the rafts overturned near Liverpool de Quepos.

Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado expressed his dismay about the accident on Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldaccident
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of running high-dollar prostitution ring
Jury to hear 911 calls from night of fatal fight outside Denny's
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky numbers?
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm a potentially catastrophic Cat. 3
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
Wheelchair-bound student scores TD after leg amputation
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
'Sex robot brothels' banned in Harris County
Show More
Wet weather likely Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday
Body of missing 61-year-old man found in drainage ditch
Boy, 13, stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
NBA star Dwyane Wade's former home destroyed by fire
More News