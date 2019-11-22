4 Aldine ISD students transported to hospital after school bus hit during crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Aldine ISD students have been transported to the hospital as a precaution after a crash involving their school bus, a spokesperson with the district said.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at W. Mt. Houston and Veterans Memorial Dr.

The district says two cars were involved in a wreck when one of the vehicles spun into the bus.

The students were being transported from the Aldine Education Center.

According to the spokesperson, the school's principal was at the hospital with the students and parents were notified.

There were no serious or life-threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbus crashschool busaldine isd
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walmart groping suspect allegedly threatened to rape girl
Number of people receiving aid from Harvey program? Zero
Here's when a cold front quickly drops temps over 20 degrees
Shooting in quiet Sugar Land neighborhood wounds 2 men
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Customers line up 6 hours ahead of In-N-Out debut
In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?
Show More
In-N-Out's neighbors: Other new shops and restaurants opening
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
Fingerprints on duct tape leads to ATM explosive suspect
ABC13's Morning News
Get into the spirit with these FREE holiday events this weekend
More TOP STORIES News