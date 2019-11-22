4 Aldine ISD students transported to hospital after school bus hit during crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Aldine ISD students have been transported to the hospital as a precaution after a crash involving their school bus, a spokesperson with the district said.It happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at W. Mt. Houston and Veterans Memorial Dr.The district says two cars were involved in a wreck when one of the vehicles spun into the bus.The students were being transported from the Aldine Education Center.According to the spokesperson, the school's principal was at the hospital with the students and parents were notified.There were no serious or life-threatening injuries.