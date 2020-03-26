3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles far west Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTRK) -- Another earthquake has shaken parts of far west Texas.

The 3.8 magnitude quake happened early Thursday near Mentone, Texas, around 77 miles west of Odessa. It originated approximately 5.2 miles below the surface of the earth.

MORE: Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

According to the US Geological Survey, there were no immediate reports of damage.



Two people reported feeling the earthquake, according to the tracking site earthquaketrack.com.

Mentone, population 19, is the county seat of Loving County, the least populated county in Texas and the second-least populated county in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau.

Thursday's event was at least the ninth earthquake experienced in Texas this week. None have been considered major.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday near Timpson, in east Texas. That's around 170 miles north of Houston.
