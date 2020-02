LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- Texas Equusearch has begun looking for a 36-year-old man who went missing in League City on Monday.Aaron Balaban was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark green light weight puff jacket and tennis shoes.If you have seen Aaron Balaban or if you know of his current whereabouts you are asked to call the League City Police department at or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.