36 men arrested in Montgomery County online child sex bust

Just in time for the holidays, dozens accused of being online sex predators have been arrested in "Operation Safe Holiday."
Since October, Montgomery County authorities have arrested 36 suspects accused of soliciting sex from minors online in "Operation Safe Holiday." The Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested dozens of men who were allegedly using the internet for the sexual exploitation of children online.
During these undercover operations, each man arrested for the felony offense of online solicitation of a minor, believed he was meeting up with a minor he had previously contacted and communicated with online. The purpose of the meeting was to engage in sexual contact at predetermined locations.
Once the suspects arrived at the meeting location, they were arrested.
During the course of these operations, some of the suspects were also charged with the felony offenses of possession of child pornography and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, if such evidence was discovered during the course of the investigation.
"We know many kids are now out of school for the holidays and will likely have lots of free time on their hands. Therefore, it is imperative that parents stay involved with who their kids are communicating with online," Montgomery County district attorney Brett Ligon said. "Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings. We are committed to protecting our kids and hope that parents will actively join us in this fight!"
The Montgomery County ICAC Task Force asks that anyone with information concerning illegal conduct or other potential victims by these suspects to call the ICAC Tip Line at (936) 760-6910.
List of suspects with charges, in order of arrest date:
Philip Lee
Arrested 10/4/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Promotion of Child Pornography
Carmen Silva
Arrested 10/5/16
Promotion of Child Pornography
Omar Elessawy
Arrested 10/6/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Promotion of Child Pornography
Julio Espinoza
Arrested 10/7/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Donald Burleson
Arrested 10/12/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Bryan Lovett
Arrested 10/14/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Promotion of Child Pornography
Alfonso Ruiz
Arrested 10/18/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
John Contreras Jr.
Arrested 10/19/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Philip Romolo
Arrested 10/19/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Raymond Ybarra Jr.
Arrested 10/20/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Robert Mittelbronn
Arrested 10/20/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
William Dolan
Arrested 10/20/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Dwight Dorner
Arrested 10/20/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Alphonse Aguillard
Arrested 10/25/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Jake Lowe
Arrested 10/25/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Richard Guice
Arrested 10/25/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Sadam Castellanos Reyes
Arrested 10/25/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Martin Moreno
Arrested 10/26/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Adam Rivera
Arrested 10/26/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Carlos Valdez
Arrested 10/27/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Justin Strickland
Arrested 10/27/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Joseph Blankenship
Arrested 10/27/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Lamont Cash
Arrested 10/27/16
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
James Flessas
Arrested 10/28/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Currie Byrd
Arrested 11/1/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Joshua Johnson
Arrested 11/2/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Garry Lay
Arrested 11/2/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Rodolfo Barrientos
Arrested 11/2/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Phillip Petty
Arrested 11/2/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Kyle Storie
Arrested 11/15/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Abel Garcia
Arrested 11/16/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Brandon Gasque
Arrested 11/17/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Jonathan Alvarez Castillo
Arrested 11/17/16
Online Solicitation of a Minor
Keith Knight
Arrested 11/17/16
Promotion of Child Pornography
Jerry Hutcheson
11/30/16
Possession of Child Pornography
36 men arrested in Montgomery County online child sex bust
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More