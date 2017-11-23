36 men arrested in Montgomery County online child sex bust

Just in time for the holidays, dozens accused of being online sex predators have been arrested in "Operation Safe Holiday."Since October, Montgomery County authorities have arrested 36 suspects accused of soliciting sex from minors online in "Operation Safe Holiday." The Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested dozens of men who were allegedly using the internet for the sexual exploitation of children online.During these undercover operations, each man arrested for the felony offense of online solicitation of a minor, believed he was meeting up with a minor he had previously contacted and communicated with online. The purpose of the meeting was to engage in sexual contact at predetermined locations.Once the suspects arrived at the meeting location, they were arrested.During the course of these operations, some of the suspects were also charged with the felony offenses of possession of child pornography and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, if such evidence was discovered during the course of the investigation."We know many kids are now out of school for the holidays and will likely have lots of free time on their hands. Therefore, it is imperative that parents stay involved with who their kids are communicating with online," Montgomery County district attorney Brett Ligon said. "Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings. We are committed to protecting our kids and hope that parents will actively join us in this fight!"The Montgomery County ICAC Task Force asks that anyone with information concerning illegal conduct or other potential victims by these suspects to call the ICAC Tip Line at (936) 760-6910.List of suspects with charges, in order of arrest date:Philip LeeArrested 10/4/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildPromotion of Child PornographyCarmen SilvaArrested 10/5/16Promotion of Child PornographyOmar ElessawyArrested 10/6/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildPromotion of Child PornographyJulio EspinozaArrested 10/7/16Online Solicitation of a MinorDonald BurlesonArrested 10/12/16Online Solicitation of a MinorBryan LovettArrested 10/14/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildPromotion of Child PornographyAlfonso RuizArrested 10/18/16Online Solicitation of a MinorJohn Contreras Jr.Arrested 10/19/16Online Solicitation of a MinorPhilip RomoloArrested 10/19/16Online Solicitation of a MinorRaymond Ybarra Jr.Arrested 10/20/16Online Solicitation of a MinorRobert MittelbronnArrested 10/20/16Online Solicitation of a MinorWilliam DolanArrested 10/20/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildDwight DornerArrested 10/20/16Online Solicitation of a MinorAlphonse AguillardArrested 10/25/16Online Solicitation of a MinorJake LoweArrested 10/25/16Online Solicitation of a MinorRichard GuiceArrested 10/25/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildSadam Castellanos ReyesArrested 10/25/16Online Solicitation of a MinorMartin MorenoArrested 10/26/16Online Solicitation of a MinorAdam RiveraArrested 10/26/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildCarlos ValdezArrested 10/27/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildJustin StricklandArrested 10/27/16Online Solicitation of a MinorJoseph BlankenshipArrested 10/27/16Online Solicitation of a MinorLamont CashArrested 10/27/16Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a ChildJames FlessasArrested 10/28/16Online Solicitation of a MinorCurrie ByrdArrested 11/1/16Online Solicitation of a MinorJoshua JohnsonArrested 11/2/16Online Solicitation of a MinorGarry LayArrested 11/2/16Online Solicitation of a MinorRodolfo BarrientosArrested 11/2/16Online Solicitation of a MinorPhillip PettyArrested 11/2/16Online Solicitation of a MinorKyle StorieArrested 11/15/16Online Solicitation of a MinorAbel GarciaArrested 11/16/16Online Solicitation of a MinorBrandon GasqueArrested 11/17/16Online Solicitation of a MinorJonathan Alvarez CastilloArrested 11/17/16Online Solicitation of a MinorKeith KnightArrested 11/17/16Promotion of Child PornographyJerry Hutcheson11/30/16Possession of Child Pornography