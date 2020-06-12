Pets & Animals

35 cats rescued from poor living conditions by Houston SPCA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thirty-five cats were seized from a home in Bellaire Friday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 1.

Houston SPCA rescued the cats from a house in the 3600 block of Deal Street.

According to animal cruelty investigators, some cats were locked in crates, while others roamed free in a room surrounded by chicken wire.

Adult and child protective services also arrived to the scene to investigate.

