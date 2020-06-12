35 cats rescued from poor living conditions by Houston SPCA

HAPPENING NOW: @Pct1Constable animal cruelty investigators and @HoustonSPCA seizing approx. 35 cats from home in 3600 blk. Deal St. Some locked in crates, others roam free in room surrounded by chicken wire. Adult and child protective services also to respond. #hounews pic.twitter.com/wHGdx6ifow — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thirty-five cats were seized from a home in Bellaire Friday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 1.Houston SPCA rescued the cats from a house in the 3600 block of Deal Street.According to animal cruelty investigators, some cats were locked in crates, while others roamed free in a room surrounded by chicken wire.Adult and child protective services also arrived to the scene to investigate.