35-car pileup sends several to hospital in Virginia during busy holiday travel day

Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (Virginia State Police)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Police said the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on I-64 near Williamsburg, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a total of 35 vehicles were involved in that accident, and several were injured. At least two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down at the 239 mm/Queens Creek in York county.

This accident comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 115 million Americans are expected to hit the rails, roads and skies throughout the holidays, and some regions across the countries are bracing for dangerous weather conditions during holiday travel.
