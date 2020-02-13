32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse

This is where a trench collapsed in Rosenberg near FM 2218 and Bryan Road this afternoon. Scene is still very active. This portion of the road is expected to be closed for several hours. https://t.co/VSoum51dER pic.twitter.com/5K59GogTVL — Raven Ambers (@ravenabc13) February 12, 2020

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old Houston man was identified as the worker who died when a trench collapsed in Rosenberg on Wednesday.According to police, Rigoberto Ochoa Gonzalez was working with two others when the industrial accident took place at the intersection of FM 2218 and Bryan Road.Gonzalez became trapped when the trench collapsed just before 12:30 p.m. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said a worker was operating machinery while two others were inside the trench when the incident happened. The three workers were employed by a telecommunications contractor to excavate lines.The cause of the collapse is under investigation.