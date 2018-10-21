U.S. & WORLD

30 injured when floor collapses during party at Clemson

EMBED </>More Videos

Floor collapses in Clemson Apartment Complex: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., October 21,2018

CLEMSON, South Carolina --
Thirty people were injured early Sunday when a floor collapsed during a party at an apartment building near Clemson University in South Carolina.

Dozens were taken to the hospital.

According to police, the collapse happened on the first floor of a building at The Woodlands of Clemson, a neighborhood a few minutes from campus, just before 12:30 a.m. The center of the floor at a clubhouse collapsed into the basement.

A private party was being held in the clubhouse when at some point the floor collapsed and crashed to the second level of the building.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Clemson Police Department said.

Police said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcollapseSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
POWERBALL RESULTS: Jackpot now worth $620 million
Hurricane Willa could be category 4 by landfall
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
Remains of fetuses and infants found at second Detroit funeral home
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
AFC South lead up for grabs as Texans lead Jaguars, 13-0
Texans' Hal active for first time since cancer diagnosis
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
Inmate on the run after he escaped in downtown Houston
Stage light crashes during show at Brazoria County Fair
Verizon employee accused of sending himself customer's nudes
Math teacher accused of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
Show More
Hurricane Willa could be category 4 by landfall
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
POWERBALL RESULTS: Jackpot now worth $620 million
2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
Fire prompts evacuation after performance at Jones Hall
More News