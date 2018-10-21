30 injured when floor collapses during party at Clemson

Thirty people were injured early Sunday when a floor collapsed during a party at an apartment building near Clemson University in South Carolina.Dozens were taken to the hospital.According to police, the collapse happened on the first floor of a building at The Woodlands of Clemson, a neighborhood a few minutes from campus, just before 12:30 a.m. The center of the floor at a clubhouse collapsed into the basement.A private party was being held in the clubhouse when at some point the floor collapsed and crashed to the second level of the building.None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Clemson Police Department said.Police said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.