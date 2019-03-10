30 people injured after heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5180516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest from Kennedy Airport.

QUEENS, New York -- Thirty people were injured after heavy turbulence on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul that landed at JFK Airport on Saturday evening, officials say.Twenty-eight passengers and two crew members were being evaluated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries just before 6 p.m. Ten people were taken to the hospital. Some passengers hit their heads on the ceiling of the plane.Passengers say the heart-pounding turbulence lasted for about six minutes. When it was over, every other row had someone either injured or bleeding. Officials say severe turbulence caused bruises, cuts, a broken leg and gashes on some passengers' heads.An apparent airline crew member was seen limping out of the terminal with a bandage around his leg.Several small children were also in need of medical attention.The plane, with 326 passengers on board, was over Maine when it happened.The National Weather Service had issued turbulence advisories, but no one expected this.The FAA released the following statement:Turkish Airlines also released a statement: