3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida officials say 3 children died after the got trapped inside a freezer.

LIVE OAK, Florida --
Authorities in Florida say three young children playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died when they couldn't get out.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, couldn't be revived when they were found Sunday at a home in Live Oak in north Florida.

Officials say the children lived at the house with the grandmother of two of the children and the other child's mother. The women were roommates.

The sheriff's office says in a Facebook post that one of the women went inside to use the restroom and couldn't find the children upon returning.

The women searched the property and found the children in the freezer.

The sheriff's office says foul play isn't suspected. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors for review.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man sits behind bars for chasing egg-throwing 14-year-old driver
Fire engulfs apartment building at Palms at Cypress Station
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Marine impaled by pole in crash discharged from hospital
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
Katy ISD officially names Ken Gregorski new superintendent
Gunman killed after injuring 3 deputies serving warrant
Show More
Pres. Trump buys fast food to welcome Clemson to White House
Pastor gunned down while opening church for Sunday service
H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store
SICKO MODE: Harden's 57 points lead Houston past Memphis
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
More News