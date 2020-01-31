3-year-old's uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises

Investigation remains active. Preliminary info: the toddler has serious injuries that appear to be intentional. He remains in critical condition. Investigators are exploring leads. Please keep this little one in your prayers. No additional details at this time. No further https://t.co/6fB3Y8ssfA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a 3-year-old hospitalized with traumatic bruises continues to fight for his life, the boy's uncle is facing a charge of injury to a child.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday that Melvin Omar Morales-Gomez, 27, is accused of abuse and neglect of his nephew.Morales-Gomez was taken into custody.Meanwhile, the child remains alive, but his prognosis is grim, according to the sheriff."We will conduct a thorough investigation and will strongly advocate for this child," Gonzalez vowed.On Wednesday, the boy was airlifted to the Texas Medical Center with extensive injuries. The sheriff's office originally stated it did not know how the child got bruises all over his body, but the injuries appeared to be intentional.Before being airlifted to the Medical Center, the child was taken to Kindred Hospital-Northwest, where investigators focused on a white Honda Odyssey in the parking lot.