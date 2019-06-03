3-year-old slips and drowns during family gathering at pool in Fort Bend County

A 3-year-old boy is dead after authorities say he drowned when he tried to sit by the edge of a pool at an apartment complex in Fort Bend County.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 15000 block of West Airport, according to a tweet from Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the 3-year-old was at an apartment complex pool with his family.

The toddler, who did not know how to swim, was wearing flotation devices on his arms and waist when a family took them off when it was time to eat.

According to authorities, the child slipped away to try and sit by the pool but fell in.

The child's father noticed he was missing and jumped in the water to try to save him, but it was too late.



