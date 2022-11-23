3-year-old shot at neighborhood in Richmond, according to Fort Bend County deputies

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was hospitalized after being shot in southwest Fort Bend County on Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC13 that a 3-year-old was shot.

The child, whose condition was not immediately known, was transported to a medical center for treatment.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

The sheriff's office said they are investigating the shooting.

No further details were provided.

Eyewitness News is heading to the scene to work on learning more details in this developing story.