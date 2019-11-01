3-year-old shoots self in head in NW Harris County: deputies

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 6400 blk of Skyview. Preliminary info: a 3-yr-old child with gunshot injury. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Two adults and several other siblings were in the home at the time of the incident. Being Lifeflighted #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mWmNB1g5cI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old shot him or herself in the head in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 6414 Skyview Dr., near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.The 3-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. According to a tweet sent by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.The toddler's condition remains unknown.