3-year-old shoots self in head in NW Harris County: deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old shot him or herself in the head in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 6414 Skyview Dr., near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.



The 3-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. According to a tweet sent by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.

The toddler's condition remains unknown.

