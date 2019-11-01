3-year-old shoots self in head in NW Harris County: deputies

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 6414 Skyview Dr., near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.
@HCSOTexas units responded to the 6400 blk of Skyview. Preliminary info: a 3-yr-old child with gunshot injury. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Two adults and several other siblings were in the home at the time of the incident. Being Lifeflighted #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mWmNB1g5cI— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019
The 3-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. According to a tweet sent by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.
The toddler's condition remains unknown.
TIMELINE: Children accidentally shooting themselves with guns in their homes