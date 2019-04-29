3-year-old kept herself, baby brother alive after parents' murder-suicide: Police

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES -- New details were revealed Tuesday about a heartbreaking murder-suicide in Chatsworth, where two children were also found.

Police gave an update on the children, a 3-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy. Both are in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services, and they are said to be thriving.

Investigators didn't reveal much about what happened when they found the children but said the sister was a hero in the ordeal.

"Our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive," said LAPD Capt. Maureen Ryan. "The baby is a miracle baby and the little girl is a hero. She's an absolute hero."

Investigators said the children's father shot and killed their mother, then turned the gun on himself.

Police haven't said exactly how long the children may have been on their own before they were found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamurderu.s. & worldmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News