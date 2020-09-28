3-year-old hit by car in north Harris County, deputies say

.@HCSO_D2Patrol deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 4800 block of Aldine Mail Rd. A 3-year-old was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The child was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Investigators are en route to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Vqze97ye4Z — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2020

A 3-year-old has been transported to the hospital after deputies say a driver hit the child and fled Sunday night.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Aldine Mail Route Rd. in north Harris County.Officials said in a tweet that investigators were arriving to scene around 7 p.m. The child is reportedly stable.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.