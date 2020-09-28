3-year-old hit by car in north Harris County, deputies say

A 3-year-old has been transported to the hospital after deputies say a driver hit the child and fled Sunday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Aldine Mail Route Rd. in north Harris County.

Officials said in a tweet that investigators were arriving to scene around 7 p.m. The child is reportedly stable.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
