3-year-old expected to be OK after being shot at apt. complex along Meyer Forest Drive, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Saturday, according to police.

At 11:57 p.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting in the 9700 block of Meyer Forest Drive.

The child was found with a gunshot wound to her left leg that went through and hit her right foot, according to investigators.

Officers said the child's mother took her to Texas Children's Hospital. She is expected to be OK, officials said.

Police detained a gun and a vehicle that was about to leave the scene upon officer arrival, according to HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.

"(The vehicle) was described in the call slip and we detained a suspect, who was later found out that he was possibly related to this incident," he said.

Izaguirre said the child's mother reportedly told officers that she was not in the same room where the shooting happened, but other people were.

Investigators said they are sorting through conflicting statements among those who were interviewed. Family members declined to speak to ABC13 on camera but said they are thankful the child will survive her injuries.

