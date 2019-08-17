HOOD COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl was found alone on a boat in Hood County, Texas, southwest of Fort Worth.
Deputies say the girl and her 32-year-old father launched their boat Thursday, but the girl was found by herself Friday.
She reportedly told deputies, "Daddy went swimming."
After a day-long search, deputies say they recovered a body last night.
They have not yet said if they believe it's the girl's dad.
3-year-old girl found alone in boat near Fort Worth
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News