3-year-old girl found alone in boat near Fort Worth

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl was found alone on a boat in Hood County, Texas, southwest of Fort Worth.Deputies say the girl and her 32-year-old father launched their boat Thursday, but the girl was found by herself Friday.She reportedly told deputies, "Daddy went swimming."After a day-long search, deputies say they recovered a body last night.They have not yet said if they believe it's the girl's dad.